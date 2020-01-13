Japan Content Token (JCT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Japan Content Token has a total market capitalization of $31,490.00 and $7.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Japan Content Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Simex, BitMart, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com.

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

