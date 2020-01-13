JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,604,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,597,000 after buying an additional 1,760,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,410,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,429 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 978,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.