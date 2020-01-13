Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Erytech Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.55) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ERYP opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

