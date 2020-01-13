Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME opened at $205.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average is $206.69. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

