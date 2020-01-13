Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Newron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $133.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.22.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

