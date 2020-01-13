Jefferies Financial Group Comments on La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LJPC. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of LJPC opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

