Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LONZA GRP AG/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LONZA GRP AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get LONZA GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LZAGY. ValuEngine cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.