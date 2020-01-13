Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

TUFN opened at $13.39 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

