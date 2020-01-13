Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of UNICHARM CORP/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UNICHARM CORP/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

UNICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised UNICHARM CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. UNICHARM CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

UNICHARM CORP/S Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

