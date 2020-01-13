Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 103,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

