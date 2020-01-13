Jefferies Financial Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $127.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.89.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $129.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,177,000 after buying an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $87,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

