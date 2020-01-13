Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IPSEN S A/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IPSEN S A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPSEY. Barclays lowered IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. IPSEN S A/S has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

