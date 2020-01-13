Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Carlyle Group LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.54 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,060,000 after buying an additional 159,905 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 381,231 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

