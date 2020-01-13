Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.00 ($32.56).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €25.46 ($29.60) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.02.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

