Jewel Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005682 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $619,380.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jewel has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

