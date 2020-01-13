Jimmy Groombridge Acquires 124 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge acquired 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($199.00).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jimmy Groombridge acquired 129 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($195.15).

On Monday, November 11th, Jimmy Groombridge purchased 119 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £151.13 ($198.80).

FirstGroup stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 123.10 ($1.62). 948,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.55 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 126.75 ($1.67).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

