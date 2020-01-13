John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 401,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $103,468.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123 over the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

