Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $147.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

