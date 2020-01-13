JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.70. 745,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

