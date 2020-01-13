JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.68. 7,232,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

