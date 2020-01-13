JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $136.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

