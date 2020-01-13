JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $136.35. 4,946,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

