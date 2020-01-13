JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.47. 1,199,536 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

