Julian Constable Acquires 45,000 Shares of HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) Stock

HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) insider Julian Constable purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$16,200.00 ($11,489.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.38. HGL Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.45 ($0.32).

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for specialist markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving product solutions to brand owners and retailers.

