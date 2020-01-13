K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 938,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in K12 by 54.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in K12 in the third quarter worth $329,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in K12 by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in K12 by 26.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

LRN traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 390,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,575. The stock has a market cap of $827.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

