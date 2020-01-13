KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $107,063.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. KARMA has a total market cap of $107,063.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 79.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002062 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

