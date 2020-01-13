KB Home Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

