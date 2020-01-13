Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE:K opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,158,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 96.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kellogg by 70.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

