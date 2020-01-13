Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. 138,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

