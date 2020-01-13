KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $138.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,575,504 shares worth $191,219,312. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

