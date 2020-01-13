Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 4.00

News articles about Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kidman Resources earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Kidman Resources stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Kidman Resources has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

About Kidman Resources

Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. Its flagship asset is the Mt Holland Lithium and Gold project located near Southern Cross in Western Australia. The company also explores for lead, zinc, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. Kidman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

