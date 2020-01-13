Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $408.55 million, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $13,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $13,333,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $195,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.