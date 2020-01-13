Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $31,241.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Token Profile

Kind Ads Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork.

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

