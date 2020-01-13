KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.10. 661,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36. KLA has a one year low of $89.93 and a one year high of $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

