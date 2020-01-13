Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

