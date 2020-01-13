Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $49.33 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

