Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $501.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $474.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of KFY opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,835,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.