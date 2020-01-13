KRM22’s (KRM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KRM22 stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61. KRM22 has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.99.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

