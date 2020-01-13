Kuverit 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,652.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Kuverit has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Kuverit token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $68,612.00 and approximately $4,652.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.22 or 0.05891183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Kuverit Token Profile

KUV is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,133,073 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.