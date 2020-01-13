KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,413 shares of company stock worth $128,657. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.93. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.