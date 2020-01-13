Kwai Hoi Acquires 10,176,000 Shares of Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK) Stock

Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK) insider Kwai Hoi acquired 10,176,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,658,688.00 ($1,176,374.47).

Kwai Hoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kwai Hoi acquired 340,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,240.00 ($32,794.33).

On Thursday, December 5th, Kwai Hoi acquired 1,904,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$293,216.00 ($207,954.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Brockman Mining Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

Brockman Mining Company Profile

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore projects in Western Australia. It also engages in the exploitation, processing, and sales of copper ore concentrates and other mineral ore products in the People's Republic of China.

