Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 82,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0593 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

