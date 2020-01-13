Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,429.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,434.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,343.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,239.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

