Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

