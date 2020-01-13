Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 9,290 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,721,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 414,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,782,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.91 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $54.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

