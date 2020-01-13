Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD opened at $25.36 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

