Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,576 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $303.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.30 and a 200 day moving average of $238.68. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

