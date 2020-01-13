Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. 374,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,587. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $155,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,673.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $884,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after buying an additional 390,644 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

