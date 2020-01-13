LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1,797.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 29.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCNB. BidaskClub downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.43. 25,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

