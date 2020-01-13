Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of LEN opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

